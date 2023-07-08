Forgery: Ezekwesili withdraws support for Mmesoma, hails JAMB

Obiageli Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has withdrawn her support for Mmesoma Ejikeme and commended the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the manner…

Obiageli Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education, has withdrawn her support for Mmesoma Ejikeme and commended the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the manner in which it handled the forgery case.

Ezekwesili was among those who spoke in favour of Mmesoma amid the raging controversy.

The former minister had said a probe was needed to reveal the nature of the interface between the examination body’s system/database and the Center where the teenager sat for the exam.

But after the report of the panel which Governor Charles Soludo set up to probe the case was made public, Ezekwesili made a U-Turn and expressed support for the measure JAMB took against Mmesoma.

She said, “I have just read the report of the Committee set up by Anambra State Government to investigate and report their independent findings on the Mmesoma and JAMB Saga.

“I am satisfied with the process and findings of their investigation which gave Mmesoma fair hearing to enable the Committee gather all facts.

“It was necessary to have independent evidence that the result Mmesoma laid claim to publicly was not only fake but that the forgery was personally orchestrated by her.

“There are usually syndicates at the center of perpetration of exam malpractices in Nigeria but it appears not to be so in Mmesoma’s case from the facts of the Committee’s report.

“Mmesoma’s action has consequences. I therefore support the sanctions imposed by JAMB as a deterrent to all who participate in the systemic exam malpractices within our educational system.

“I also recommend sustained counseling for Mmesoma by the family, school and church to support her as she reflects on this tragic episode and makes a decision to embrace values and rewards of effort while eschewing dishonest gain for the rest of her life.

“I do hope that the lessons of this case will help all our pupils, students, parents, guardians and the public at large renew a collective commitment to uphold Exam Integrity in Nigeria as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s Values and Reward System for our children and youth.

“I wish to thank JAMB for their good work and encourage the Registrar and his team to continue with their critical service to our country and people as we all join them to sustain raising of awareness on Exam Integrity.”

