Politics

No Christian political party, CAN tells faithful

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, has told Christians to vote for competent leaders because there is no any Christian political party in the country.

He advised them not to be deceived by those manipulating the Bible to suit their political agenda ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

While addressing the conference of Baptist Women’s Fellowship in Southern Kaduna, he emphasised on the need for Christians to be careful of politicians who had masterminded the act of manipulating the holy Bible to suit their interest.

Reverend Hayab said: “Our votes must be massive, nobody should lie to the Christians that there is one political party, and that if we don’t vote for them we will not go to heaven. There is nowhere in the Bible that says so. Nobody should distort our theology just because they want political office.”

