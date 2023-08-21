NNPP crisis: Kwara exco, stakeholders reject caretaker c’ttee

The national leadership crisis rocking the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has worsened as members and stakeholders have rejected the ‘dissolution’ of the party’s state…

The national leadership crisis rocking the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has worsened as members and stakeholders have rejected the ‘dissolution’ of the party’s state executive.

They also rejected the constitution of a caretaker committee in Kwara State.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had announced the dissolution of seven state executives namely Zamfara, Ogun, Ekiti, Kaduna, Niger and Rivers chapters.

However, Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, directed all states affected by the purported dissolution of their executives by the NWC to maintain the status quo.

Rising from an expanded state executive meeting attended by chairmen and secretaries of NNPP across the 16 local government areas of Kwara State in Ilorin, the NNPP leaders and stakeholders said they were not aware of any dissolution of the state executive.

They said no formal communication was made to the party leadership in the state hence they would not believe or act on “rumours”.

At the meeting, the NNPP chairman in Kwara State who doubles as the chairman of the Forum of NNPP States Chairmen, Alh AbdulSalam AbdulRazaq, blamed the crisis at the national level on Kwankwasiyya members who he said “Are desperate on taking over the party structures in all states.

“As far as we are concerned, we have not received any formal letter about dissolution of our state executive, we are still regarding it as rumours.

The executives of NNPP in Kwara remains intact and we align with the position of the chairman of our party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Boniface Aniebonam, who directed that the status quo should be maintained, “AbdulRazaq said.

