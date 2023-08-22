Foreign Affairs Minister to unveil vision that ‘will reposition Nigeria’ soon

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has promised to unveil his vision for the ministry in a few days’ time. Tuggar arrived at…

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has promised to unveil his vision for the ministry in a few days’ time.

Tuggar arrived at the Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja at about 2:20 pm on Monday shortly after the inauguration ceremony at the presidential villa.

Speaking at the short reception organised for him, the former Nigeria Ambassador to Germany called for the support of the staff to position Nigeria better on the international front.

He said, “The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interest and protecting our citizens abroad.

“As a historically important ministry, foreign affairs has long represented a high standard of excellence. It is therefore our job to make sure that those standards never fail. Each and every one of us has a key role to play.

“These are turbulent times. From the unfolding political crisis in Niger Republic to the regional insecurity and economic uncertainty, we have a lot of work to do.

“In the coming days, I will be meeting with many of you to better understand the needs of the ministry and develop plans to tackle these challenges.

“In due time, we will also be unveiling a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy. The 4D diplomacy is centered on development, democracy, demography and diaspora.

“We hope to find modern solutions in order to address complex modern problems.”

