NNPC appoints Soneye as Chief Corporate Communications Officer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC L) has announced the appointment of Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as its Chief Corporate Communications Officer.

The NNPC, in a statement on Wednesday, described Soneye as a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

“He will lead our Corporate Communications team and drive our brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management. He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.”

“Mr Soneye is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, DC. We look forward to his valuable contributions to our company,” it stated.

