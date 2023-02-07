Nnamani asks PDP to put its house in order 

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the…

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, has called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to immediately put its house in order.

Nnamani, who was suspended by the party’s NWC after he declared his support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, defended his action, saying there is injustice in the PDP.

He said until the party starts doing the right thing, it will be wrong on the part of the leaders to suspend members that are fighting against injustice.

Nnamani told journalists that his right to fair hearing was violated because he was neither informed of any complaints against him nor invited on the matter, saying that the suspension without hearing is incurably messy and will collapse.

I won’t disappoint you, PDP gov’ship candidate tells Delta voters

Our gov’ship candidate didn’t forge NYSC certificate – Enugu PDP

The Senator said: “My decision to pitch tent with Bola Ahmed Tinubu was necessitated by the PDP’s refusal to comply with its own constitution to wit; that key political offices should at all times be rotated between the South and North to guarantee harmony, peace, fairness, equity and justice.

“As it is now, there is no fairness, justice and equity in the PDP because both the Presidential Candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region. I am only exercising my right for freedom of choice and association. On this score, I stand with Tinubu”.

“Going forward, the leadership of the PDP should put its house in order,” he said pointing out that his suspension by the NWC lacked both moral and constitutional backings.”