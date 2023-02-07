Our gov’ship candidate didn’t forge NYSC certificate – Enugu PDP

The Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council yesterday described allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Corps certificate against its governorship candidate,…

The Enugu State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council yesterday described allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Corps certificate against its governorship candidate, Peter Mbah, as false.

The party said the allegation was the conjecture of an indolent opposition and the last kick of a dying horse.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Communications and Spokesperson Enugu State PDP Campaign Council, Nana Ogbodo.

The statement said the opposition in Enugu had since come to terms with the fact that they had no prospects in the 2023 governorship election and resorted to smear campaigns.

“We make bold to say that Mbah was duly mobilised for the one-year mandatory National Youth Service in Lagos in 2002, duly completed the exercise and was issued with an NYSC discharge certificate.

“We state unequivocally that these purveyors of malicious falsehood are the real forgers, as everything about the letter they claimed to have emanated from the NYSC bears all the imprimaturs of forgery.”

The statement added that the campaign group called on media organisations and interested Nigerians to approach the NYSC to confirm the veracity of the purported letter. NAN