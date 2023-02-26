NLNG kicks off 2023 Nigeria prizes competition

The Advisory Boards for the Nigeria Prizes for Science, Literature, and Literary Criticism, all sponsored by Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Ltd, have issued the Call for…

The Advisory Boards for the Nigeria Prizes for Science, Literature, and Literary Criticism, all sponsored by Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Ltd, have issued the Call for Entries for the 2023 editions of the prizes, kicking off this year’s competitions.

The Prize for Literary Criticism offers a $10,000 cash prize, while the Science and Literature awards, which are both in their 19th year, each carry a cash prize of $100,000.

This year, the Science Prize, which honors distinguished contributions to science by Nigerians and foreigners, will be centered on innovation for improving healthcare therapies.

The Literary Award, on the other hand, will be dedicated to drama. The award, which recognises the creator of the best work of literature by a Nigerian, alternates between four literary categories: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature. The Literary Criticism Award, which also aims to promote Nigerian literature, will accept entries on works of literary criticism of Nigerian literature, notably critical essays on recent works of Nigerian literature.

The deadline for submissions for the Literature Prize and Literary Criticism is March 31, 2023, and the deadline for submissions for the Science Prize is April 30, 2023.

The panel of judges for this year’s Literary Prize will be presided over by Professor Ameh Dennis Akoh of Theatre and Critical Theory at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State.