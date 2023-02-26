✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Art and Ideas

Folashade Adepoju launches book on climate change

A chief librarian at the National Library of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Adepoju, has launched a book on Nigeria’s climate change situation titled “A Monster with…

A chief librarian at the National Library of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Adepoju, has launched a book on Nigeria’s climate change situation titled “A Monster with a Name.”

She said that the book was to serve as a guide for young people and to encourage them to take action for the earth now.

“Conflict over resources brought on by climate change could endanger Nigeria’s security status as inter-ethnic and communal conflicts between ranchers and farmers have become deadly. “However, it cannot be overstated how important it is to encourage young people to take climate action NOW, because unless deliberate action is taken to equip children with the desired knowledge of this menace and measures to curb it in their own way, exposing them to mitigation and adaptation measures that will change the trajectory, our children and the generation after them will pay the price because they, too, can help to protect the environment for peace in the world,” she added.

The production of the book was sponsored by the Cardinal Onaiyeka Foundation for Peace and was presented to 42 students. In attendance were students from Government secondary school, Wuse Zone 3, Government secondary school, Garki, and Government secondary school, Tudun Wada.

