NLC backs national carrier, rejects airport concession

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday backed the federal government’s plan to establish a national carrier.

The apex workers’ union however rejected the proposed concession of four international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

NLC National President, Comrade Joseph Ajaero who spoke during a visit to one of the Aviation unions, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), in Lagos, stated that Nigeria needs a National Carrier because the country cannot continue to depend on foreign carriers.

According to him, the country cannot be supporting foreign airlines to rip off the country and to the detriment of its local airlines.

He however opposed the proposed concession of the international airports and the demolition of the office buildings of FAAN, NAMA, NCAA and others in Lagos to pave way for the airport city project called Aerotropolis, saying the idea is a joke of the century and was dead on arrival.

“I don’t think any human can concession here without paying entitlement. Anybody that takes over here as a concessionaire is spending your money for nothing. We have passed through privatization and so we know how it works and we know the dangers, so they are joking.

“I equally saw the Minister of Aviation talking about illegalizing the unions in aviation and that is the highest joke of the century because he doesn’t have such powers, don’t listen to anybody that is telling you he wants to take over the aviation industry, he can’t without following due process.

The NLC President also condemned the failure of the Aviation Minister to inaugurate Boards of Aviation Agencies in the last eight years, adding that, all contracts awarded and appointments made are illegal, null and void.

Secretary General, ANAP, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu listed the challenges they want addressed by the National body to include, the concession of airports, Condition of Service, CoS, planned demolition of agencies buildings, weakening the power of the unions as regards aviation workers penned as essential workers and the absence of Boards of Directors in the past eight years.

Saidu disclosed that for the past seven years there was no written approved condition of service for workers even after the review.