NIPR unveils citizens summit report

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in partnership with 93 other state and non-state actors, yesterday unveiled the Citizens Summit Report which proposes sustainable solutions to the nation’s developmental challenges.

The report, Rebooting Nigeria 2.0, unveiled in Abuja, identifies some of the critical areas facing Nigeria’s march towards nationhood and proposes the need to rethink and return to the nation’s founding principles based on universal truths.

The NIPR and its partners had held a participatory citizen-led summit for National Integration, Peace, and Security in August 2022 with the theme ‘Reopen Conversations, Rebuild Trust’.

The president and chairman of the council of the institute, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, while presenting the report to its partners and stakeholders, said Rebooting Nigeria 2.0 provides possible pathways towards reinventing nationhood, reinvigorating the culture and practice of non-violent communication to drive citizen reorientation as well as engendering social and behavioral change needed for the country’s growth.

Sirajo said the report would be presented to governments at all levels and other stakeholders as the institute would continue to work hard with its partners and citizens to ensure the report is duly implemented across board.

The chairman of the occasion and the Group Managing Director of Daar Communications Plc., Tony Akiotu, said “the report is an apt legacy that would help in resetting and winning back Nigeria as a nation that works for every citizen, where diversity is celebrated and dialogue is appreciated.”

The president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo, said the media would continue to set the agenda on the steps to reboot Nigeria.

