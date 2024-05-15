✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Nigeria’s security challenge sends wrong signals to investors – Peace foundation

The Global Peace Foundation has expressed concerns over the rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, noting that it sends negative signals to potential…

    By Faruk Shuaibu

The Global Peace Foundation has expressed concerns over the rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, noting that it sends negative signals to potential foreign investors. 

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the foundation’s country representative in Nigeria, expressed the concerns during a high-level dialogue organised by the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in Abuja. 

Hayab emphasised that the security challenges facing Nigeria’s capital not only jeopardise the peaceful coexistence of residents but also hinder the country’s ability to attract foreign direct investments. He called for unified support from all Nigerians to address these security challenges effectively. 

He stated, “Achieving sustainable peace and security in Abuja requires concerted and collaborative efforts. We believe that sustainable peace cannot be achieved solely through a top-down approach but requires active participation from all segments of society.” 

Additionally, the Minister of State for Water Resources, Bello Goronyo, expressed surprise at the extent of insecurity in Abuja, pledging that the administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would address the issue decisively. 

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Command, AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, emphasised the significance of Abuja as Nigeria’s capital and assured that the police force, in collaboration with other security agencies and community leaders, is working diligently to ensure the safety of the capital city. 

Dr Joseph Ochogwu, the Director-General of IPCR, highlighted the contrast between Abuja’s historical reputation for security and the current challenges, emphasizing the collaborative efforts needed to restore peace and security in the capital city.

 

