Nigeria’s Quadri shocks World No.5 Calderano at WTT Men’s Finals

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri on Wednesday rallied from two sets down to defeat World number 5, Hugo Calderano of Brazil 3-2 at the ongoing World Table-tennis…

Quadri Aruna
Nigeria’s table table star, Aruna Quadri

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri on Wednesday rallied from two sets down to defeat World number 5, Hugo Calderano of Brazil 3-2 at the ongoing World Table-tennis (WTT) men’s finals in Doha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aruna, currently ranked 16th in the WTT rankings, came into the match as the underdog having lost to his Brazilian counterpart on two previous occasions.

As expected, Calderano started on the front foot as he raced onto the lead, taking the first two sets 11-7, 11-2 in quick succession.

However, Quadri pulled the biggest surprise of the tournament so far as he came back from two sets down to stun the favourite 7-11, 2-11, 11-9, 12-10, 12-10 at the end of a pulsating five-set encounter.

The result meant Quadri booked a quarter-final berth against WTT’s number-one ranked player, Fan Zhendong of China on Thursday.

This was after Zhendong also survived a scare to defeat WTT ranked number 14 player Darko Jorgic of Serbia 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 17-19, 11-8 to win 3-2, following a nervy five-set decider.

“I just never give up. I was fighting and fighting.

“My coach today made a big difference.

“I tried so many things, but he kept encouraging me and told me not to give up. I am very happy that I didn’t give up and it worked out at the end,” an elated Quadri said.

He added that he was very excited to be representing Africa and Nigeria as well as all his fans across the globe at the tournament.

“The feeling is just so good. To be amongst the top 16 in the world.

“For me, to be here always is a pleasure and one I cherish all the time,” he said.

Results of other rounds of 16 matches also played on Wednesday saw world ranked number 13 Dang Qiu of Germany stun world number nine, Lin Shindong of China 3-2 (11- 9, 11-8, 7-11, 2-11, 11-8).

Also, world number four, China’s Liang Jingkun dispatched world number six Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei 3-1 (11-6, 17-15, 3-11, 11-5) to advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament which has a prize money of 340, 000 dollars served off at the Infinity Arena in Doha on Wednesday and is expected to end on Friday. (NAN)

