Nigeria’s First Lady charges Super Falcons to win World Cup after defeating Australia

Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has charged the Super Falcons to go on and lift the FIFA Women’s World Cup after their victory over co-hosts, Australia, on Thursday.

The Falcons on Thursday overcame a stubborn Australian side 3-2 at Brisbane Stadium in their first win at the soccer fiesta.

Emily van Egmond opened scores for Australia by hitting the back of the net in the first minute of added time of the first half, while Uchenna Kanu equalised for Nigeria six minutes later.

Later Osinachi Ohale (65 minutes) and Asisat Oshoala (72 minutes) gave Nigeria the lead while Alanna Kennedy gave Australia their second goal in added time.

The First Lady, who watched the game at her Abuja home, said the team made Nigeria proud and charged them to go all the way and win the cup for Africa.

She said doing so would be a source of pride for Nigeria.

“I am so delighted and I pray, by the grace of God, for them to bring the cup home.

“I am proud of them and like I promised, I will be waiting to receive them“, Mrs Tinubu said.

The First Lady had on July 1 through Dr Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader, hosted the girls before their departure for Australia. (NAN)

