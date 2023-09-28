Shettima chairs NEC meeting in Aso Rock amid imminent strike

The third meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has commenced at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which is being chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is attended by governors and deputy governors who represented their states.

In attendance are governors of Osun, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa, Rivers, Benue, Sokoto, Delta, Ebonyi, Taraba, Nasarawa and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, among others.

The meeting holds as the organised labour planned to declare nationwide indefinite strike on October 3 over what they called the government’s “failure” to address the suffering of Nigerians through structured post-subsidy programmes.