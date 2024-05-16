✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Nigerian military declares Nigerien Terrorist, Halilu Buzu, wanted

The Nigerian Military has declared Halilu Buzu, a national of Buzu in the Republic of Niger wanted for terrorising Nigerian territory, particularly Zamfara. The Director…

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja, at a media briefing on the operations of the military.

Buba said the notorious suspected terrorist leader settled in Subbubu Forest in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said that Buzu had a camp for illegal gold mining located at Kawayi, in Anka Local Government Area of the state, and had lots of boys working for him.

According to Buba, the terrorist is also a prominent cattle rustler.

He said that the Buzu’s group had in the last week killed 19 villagers at Farar Kasa.

”He is a High Value Target and we hereby declare him wanted.

”Furthermore, he is a major arms supplier, trusted by arms dealers supplying arms from Libya.

”We have been on his trail and whenever we close in on him, he bolts across the border into Republic of Niger for refuge.

”At this time, we are through appropriate channels calling on the Nigerien authorities, regional and international bodies to support in effecting his arrest to hold him accountable for his atrocities,” he said. (NAN)

