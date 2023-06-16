Nigerian international, Okpotu, happy to overcome injury worries

Having recovered from injuries that slowed him down in the 2023 season, 2018 CHAN Silver medallist, Anthony Okpotu, has said he is ready to return…

Having recovered from injuries that slowed him down in the 2023 season, 2018 CHAN Silver medallist, Anthony Okpotu, has said he is ready to return with a bang in the 2024 season.

The former Lobi Stars striker who has spent a greater part of his playing career in North Africa joined Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry from Qatar Sports Club in 2022 but was hampered by a series of injuries.

However, the former US Monastir of Tunisia goal poacher who is on holiday in Nigeria told Daily Trust yesterday that even as he struggled with injuries, he is still spoilt for choice as a number of clubs are interested in signing him.

Okpotu, who is now a free player said he is not in a hurry to sign a new contract as he maintained that he wants to carefully weigh the options before him.

“I thank God for his mercies. Although I was down with some injuries, I have recovered fully and I am ready to go again.

“My last contract with Al Masry of Egypt has expired so I am now a free player. Already I have some offers lined up for me but I am not rushing things. I will take my time and look at each for the best deal.

“Having spent some years as a professional player, I have garnered the necessary experience on issues of transfer or new contract. It is something that shouldn’t be rushed. Anything worth doing is worth doing well,” he said.

Okpotu started his professional career in Lobi Stars from where he moved to Al-Ittihad Tripoli of Libya in 2013.

He later played in Tunisia for US Monastir where he scored 13 goals to help his club win the Tunisian Cup for the first time in 2019.

The pacy forward was once the Highest Goal scorer in the NPFL in 2017 and in Tunisia in 2019.

