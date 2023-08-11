Nigerian Idol S8 Winner savours journey to stardom

Delta-born artist Victory Gbakara, who won the Nigerian Idol Season 8 show, a youth-centred performance, has hailed the organisers for “elevating his journey to stardom.”…

Gbakara aspires to leverage the show to launch fully into the musical industry and make a change and has vowed to make the country proud like other stars in the entertainment industry have done.

He spoke when he visited the headquarters of Rite Foods Limited to extend their sincere appreciation to Bigi, a key sponsor of the musical reality show.

He was joined by the first runner-up, Precious Mac, who both attributed the successful completion of the just concluded season to Bigi’s substantial contribution.

The 25-year-old lawyer, songwriter and singer was a cynosure during the show.

The spotlight of the season was undoubtedly on Gbakara, whose enthralling performances throughout the auditions to the electrifying finale captivated both judges and the audience.

Emerging victorious over Precious Mac, Gbakara’s grand prize of N100 million also comprises an array of rewards, including N35 million in cash, a new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator, a year’s supply of Bigi soft drinks, a recording label contract, a fully equipped DStv Explora with a 12-month premium subscription.

They also enjoyed a shopping spree at Shoprite, Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, where the other top three contestants went home with household items worth over N1 million.

Echoing Gbakara’s sentiments, Assistant Brand Manager for Bigi at Rite Foods Limited, Biola Aransiola, emphasised the brand’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the entertainment industry.

Aransiola highlighted Bigi’s pivotal role in nurturing young Nigerian talent, propelling them toward superstardom in their respective music genres.

