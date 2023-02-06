Nigerian footballer slumps, dies in Spain

Former Jigawa United defender, Hadi Ado Bala, has collapsed and died during a home match between his club, CD Madridejo FC and SP Cabanillas in…

Former Jigawa United defender, Hadi Ado Bala, has collapsed and died during a home match between his club, CD Madridejo FC and SP Cabanillas in Spain Terceira Division.

The incident reportedly occured on Sunday. The Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation said in a statement that the Nigerian youngstar slumped for no apparent reason in the 39th minute of the match.

Medical personnel on the ground at the Municipal Toledo stadium were said to have immediately come to his aid, but efforts to revive him proved abortive as he was later pronounced dead.

Speaking with Daily Trust in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, the deceased’s eldest brother, Misbau Ado Bala, who spoke on behalf of the family, described the death as a loss not only to the family, but to Nigerians and the world of football.

The 21-year-old Kafanchan born player, Hadi, started his football career with Arewa United FC and other several clubs like Shareef Academy, Golden Balley, Zaria Bees and Salama FC all in Kafanchan, before moving to Plateau and Jigawa states.