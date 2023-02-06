Fuel Scarcity: ‘Downstream Industry Players Sabotaging Govt’s Effort’

Mr Osabinu Olufemi, President Coalition of civil society organization has condemned the continue action by some oil and gas marketers undermining , every efforts to…

Mr Osabinu Olufemi, President Coalition of civil society organization has condemned the continue action by some oil and gas marketers undermining , every efforts to make petroleum products available to Nigerians, especially at this critical period close to the General elections.

Olufemi, in a press statement, urged the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) not to acquisce to the demand of those marketers, saying, the time of allowing few oil cabals to hijack the destiny of Nigerians had passed

Part of the statement reads: “We have called this important Press briefing today, to call the attention of Nigerians, to the continued act of sabotage, by some Oil marketers in the country, which has continued, to undermine , every efforts to make petroleum products available to Nigerians, especially at this critical period close to the General elections”.

“Recall, that our Coalition, comprising of over 200 organizations, have earlier planned a showdown protest, against the federal government and particularly, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, over the agonizing state of fuel Scarcity in the country”.

“Our latest position, follows the continued presence of long queues in filling stations across the country resulting from fuel scarcity, a development that has made some retail outlets to indulge in all manner of sharp practices at the expense of innocent Nigerians”.

“It is disturbing , that oil marketers are hell-bent on distabilizing the country and hood winking the Federal government into the reintroduction of the subsidy regime.

“We have no doubt , that the fuel scarcity is artificial as well as being the handiwork of those running the oil and gas downstream to foist their exploitative interest on Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through subsidy regime and price increase.”

“it is glaring to all Nigerians that the downstream industry players have made up their minds to sabotage effort of government at all cost. That’s why they’re hoarding fuel at filling stations across the country, despite the available record of stock and supply, by the NNPC, up to the present moment.

“We hereby urge the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) not to acquisce to the demand of those marketers, saying, the time of allowing few oil cabals to hijack the destiny of Nigerians had passed.

“Therefore, we have formally shelved our earlier planned protest, based on fact findings and thorough Independent Investigation into the actual cause of this sad situation. We shall therefore in the next few days, be working with critical stakeholders in the petroleum sector, private sector, civil society and media, to further expose issues around the troubling fuel scarcity in the country, during our series of citizens town hall engagements.”