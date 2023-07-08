Nigerian celebrities who have appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show

The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed remarkable growth and recognition on the global stage in recent years. From music to film, Nigerian artistes and entertainers…

The Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed remarkable growth and recognition on the global stage in recent years. From music to film, Nigerian artistes and entertainers have captured the attention of international audiences with their talent, creativity, and vibrant cultural expressions. In this Weekend Magazine feature, we delve into the achievements of Nigerian celebrities who have graced the stage of the US popular late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Burna Boy

With his distinct Afro-fusion sound and magnetic stage presence, Burna Boy has taken the music world by storm. In 2019, Burna Boy made his debut appearance on The Tonight Show, performing his hit singles “Anybody” and “Ye.” His energetic performance showcased his versatility as an artiste and introduced his Afrobeat sound to an even broader audience. Burna Boy’s appearance on the show was a pivotal moment, solidifying his status as one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

Davido

Known for his infectious Afro-pop sound and catchy tunes, Davido has gained international acclaim for his music and captivating performances. In 2020, he made a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show, performing his hit song “Fall.” The performance showcased his dynamic stage presence and charismatic personality, leaving the audience in awe. Davido’s appearance on the show highlighted the global appeal of Nigerian music and the cultural richness it brings to the forefront.

Wizkid

Wizkid, also known as Starboy, is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most influential music icons. His collaborations with international artists such as Drake and Beyoncé have propelled him to global stardom. In 2021, Wizkid graced The Tonight Show stage, performing his chart-topping hit “Essence” featuring Nigerian singer Tems. The soulful performance captivated the audience, further solidifying Wizkid’s position as a trailblazer in the Afrobeat genre.

Yvonne Orji

Nigerian-American actress and comedian Yvonne Orji gained recognition for her role as Molly in the hit TV series “Insecure.” Her comedic prowess and infectious personality have endeared her to audiences worldwide. In 2020, Orji appeared on The Tonight Show, engaging in a hilarious conversation with Jimmy Fallon about her Nigerian background, her career journey, and her stand-up comedy special. Her appearance showcased the comedic talent and cultural diversity that Nigerian entertainers bring to the table.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage, often referred to as the “Queen of Afrobeats,” is a powerhouse in the Nigerian music industry. Her appearance on The Tonight Show in 2018 was a ground-breaking moment for both her and the genre. Tiwa Savage delivered an electrifying performance of her hit song “Ma Lo” alongside American singer Wizkid, setting the stage ablaze with their infectious energy and Afrobeat rhythms. This moment marked a significant milestone for Tiwa Savage, solidifying her as a global music icon and introducing Afrobeats to a wider international audience.

Basketmouth

Nigerian comedy has gained substantial recognition worldwide, and one comedian who has played a vital role in its success is Basketmouth. Known for his hilarious jokes and impeccable timing, Basketmouth made a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show in 2019. He engaged in a side-splitting conversation with Jimmy Fallon, bringing Nigerian humor and cultural references to the forefront. Basketmouth’s appearance was a testament to the global appeal of Nigerian comedy and the universal language of laughter.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

While primarily celebrated as an author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has also become an influential figure in advocating for gender equality and cultural understanding. Her appearance on The Tonight Show in 2014 highlighted her eloquence and powerful storytelling abilities. Adichie engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with Jimmy Fallon, discussing her acclaimed novel “Americanah” and shedding light on Nigerian literature and the complexities of identity. Her appearance further solidified Adichie as a literary icon and brought Nigerian storytelling to a global audience.

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba, a Nigerian-American actress, gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in the hit series “Orange Is the New Black.” Her appearance on The Tonight Show in 2019 showcased her versatility as an actress and her magnetic personality. Aduba engaged in a playful and entertaining game of “Catchphrase” with Jimmy Fallon, effortlessly charming the audience with her wit and infectious laughter. Her appearance further elevated the visibility of Nigerian talent in the acting industry.

Rema

Nigerian musical star Rema took the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, delivering an electrifying performance that left both the audience and viewers at home captivated. With his energetic stage presence and dynamic vocals, Rema showcased his talent and charm, effortlessly commanding the spotlight. Performing his chart-topping hit ‘Calm Down,’ Rema’s performance had the audience on their feet, dancing and singing along.

Asake

Asake also made a stunning debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, leaving an unforgettable mark with his powerful performance. With his soulful voice and magnetic stage presence, Asake commanded the attention of both the live audience and millions of viewers at home. Performing his infectious hit ‘New Religion’ alongside acclaimed artist Olamide, Asake captivated the audience with his impassioned delivery and undeniable talent.

