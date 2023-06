Nigerian-born U.S. Congressman visits Nigeria Monday

A Nigerian-born American politician and member of the Democratic Party in the U.S., Dr Oye Owolewa, will be visiting Nigeria on Monday, June 19, according…

A Nigerian-born American politician and member of the Democratic Party in the U.S., Dr Oye Owolewa, will be visiting Nigeria on Monday, June 19, according to a statement by his family.

A spokesman for the family, Olayinka Owolewa, confirmed that the shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives for the District of Columbia will arrive at the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin at about 9:00am.

The spokesman for the family added that the 34-year-old pharmacist will be received by Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, before proceeding to his town, Omu-Aran, where he will be received by Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti

He is expected to be hosted by Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), on Tuesday in Omu-Aran, at a time and venue that would later be communicated to invitees.

Rep. Owolewa was elected shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives for the District of Columbia, in November 2020, and had been re-elected.

The statement indicated that the visiting U.S. politician has since dedicated his time and energy to advocating for DC Statehood and Equality.

Owolewa participated in the historic March 2019 Lobby Day, which resulted in a majority of members of the House supporting DC Statehood for the first time in American history. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...