✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business
SPONSOR AD

Nigeria targets $50bn e-commerce market in 2027

The federal government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has kicked off the implementation of Nigeria’s National e-Commerce Strategy (NeCS) to leverage the…

E-commerce to cut costs
E-commerce
    By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

The federal government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has kicked off the implementation of Nigeria’s National e-Commerce Strategy (NeCS) to leverage the N255bn market.

This emerged at a workshop themed “Implementation of National e-Commerce Strategy: Catalyst for Harnessing the Transformative Power of Digital Commerce for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development in Nigeria,” and was a significant step towards advancing the nation’s economic landscape through digital transformation.

Permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, represented by Director of Commodities and Export Departments, Kaura Irimiya, said the strategy aims to complement existing policies to better position Nigeria in the global market, particularly by creating sustainable market access for non-oil commodities and services.

“The core of Nigeria’s National e-Commerce Strategy is to leverage digital commerce as a catalyst for economic progress and development.

“Available data underscores the potential of Nigeria’s e-commerce sector, with market opportunities exceeding N255 billion annually and growing at 25 per cent per year. Also, foreign investments have surpassed $200 million, with projections estimating the market value to reach $50 billion by 2027. This rapid growth necessitates an enabling environment to drive sector expansion and contribute significantly to economic growth,” Rimi said.

Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment (MCCTI), Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, emphasised the transformative impact of e-commerce on sustainable growth and economic development.

She noted that e-commerce levels the playing field for businesses of all sizes, allowing regional enterprises and communities to participate seamlessly in the global marketplace.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories