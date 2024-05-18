Nigeria, Spain, China others to showcase cuisines at Gastronomy Festival in Abuja

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

    By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Some diplomatic missions in Nigeria including Spain, China, Senegal, Congo DR, Trinidad and Tobago would participate in the Management of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) annual Gastronomy Festival.

This was disclosed in statement by Joesef Karim, the Public Relations Officer of NIHOTOUR, on Friday.

NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival is a tourism event that attracts over 5000 visitors and tourists.

NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, which has been organised every year since 2021, is meant to bridge the gap in the dearth of skilled gastronomy and culinary personnel in the sectors in Nigeria.

The statement said that missions will be showcasing their countries foods and beverages at the food festival on Friday, 31st of May this year, in Abuja.

Theme for this year’s festival is “Sustainable Food Production from Farm to Table.”

According to the organisers, there will be exhibition of Nigerian foods and beverage from the country’s six-geographic zones by NIHOTOUR, exhibition of international cuisines by foreign missions in Nigeria, and exhibition of signature foods by leading chefs and restaurant franchises in Nigeria.

Other activities, in the arena of the foods’ exhibitions, are live cake making competition by culinary schools in Abuja.

However, the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria, in partnership with NIHOTOUR, will host a Masterclass for culinary schools and Chefs in Lagos, on 26th of May and in Abuja on the 29th of May. Chef Alex Marugan, the celebrated chef from Madrid Spain, and his team, will be teaching the class. This will be Chef Alex Marugan’s second masterclass in Nigeria, courtesy of the Spanish Embassy. His first was at last year’s Gastronomy Festival in Abuja.

NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival will be rounded-off in the evening with live musical performances by leading artists in the country at a Gala & Award Night where NIHOTOUR will induct new Fellows of the Institute (FHTI) for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the Hospitality and Tourism sectors in Nigeria.

