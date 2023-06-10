Nigeria set to host first Afrobeats festival

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, has concluded plans to hold a brand new edition in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time this year.…

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, has concluded plans to hold a brand new edition in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time this year.

Afro Nation Nigeria is set to be the biggest event of its kind in 2023, uniting the diaspora in the home of Afrobeats.

The news was announced on Thursday on the festival’s official social media channels.

The festival debuted four years ago in Portugal and has since been expanding around the world with a hugely successful US debut in Miami in May, and more incredible shows to come on the beach in Portugal this month before returning to America for a two day show in Detroit between August 19 -20.

Speaking about the upcoming plans to bring Afro Nation to Nigeria, Co-Founder, Adesegun Adeosun Jnr, popularly known as SMADE explained why the festival is being brought to Lagos.

He said: “Nigeria is the home to so many international superstars who have made Afrobeats a globally loved genre. As someone who grew up in Lagos, and then spent years promoting African music in London and beyond, this will truly be a full circle moment, bringing the Afro Nation show back home to Lagos. We can’t wait for the biggest celebration of African music the world has ever seen!”

With more details to be announced soon, fans are encouraged to sign up for news, and have the first opportunity to buy tickets to Afro Nation Nigeria.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...