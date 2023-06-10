Blockchain firm moves to track donor funds across Nigeria

Convexity, a blockchain technology firm, has developed an application that will track donor funding across the 36 states of Nigeria. Speaking at the event yesterday…

Convexity, a blockchain technology firm, has developed an application that will track donor funding across the 36 states of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event yesterday in Abuja, the chief of operation and cofounder at Convexity, Adedeji Owonibi, said the firm developed ‘CHATS,’ which is a humanitarian aid transfer solution to track who gets what, when and where.

“CHATS is a solution that addresses the issue of aid disbursement by tracking aid delivery from the donor to the non-governmental organisation, field agents and all the way down to the beneficiaries. It is also a suite of platforms with four sides for the organisations s, donors, vendors and beneficiaries,” he said.

Speaking on the need for data protection, Babatunde Bamigboye, who represented the national commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDBP), said the bureau, as part of its mandate, was ensuring that private and non-governmental organisations had data protection officers before going to collect data.

He added that private organisations must maintain privacy and ensure that third parties’ transactions are compliant under the data protection regulation.

