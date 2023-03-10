Nigeria now has efficient e-border security architecture – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, says Nigeria now has a competent electronic border security architecture to effectively secure the country. This is contained in…

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Publicity Relations Unit of the ministry, Afonja Ajibola, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, Aregbesola made the assertion while exchanging views with a delegation from UAE National Defence College who are on a field study visit to the ministry as part of their course work.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore represented the minister.

The minister used the opportunity to intimate his guest that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) was now better equipped with advanced technology to curtail any security breach in Nigeria’s borders.

The minister, however, said that the proliferation of heavy and light weapons, porous borders and the influx of illegal migrants into the country were serious challenges facing the country.

He identified regional cooperation and collaboration of Nigeria with sister security agencies of neighbouring countries as one way of tackling the problem.

According to him, such international partnership has contributed to renewed achievements of the military assisted by other sister security agencies to decimate the terrorists.

Responding to questions from the Delegation, the minister explained that corruption and Terrorism were global problems facing humanity.

He added that the good news was that everyone knew the zero-tolerance standpoint of President Muhammadu Buhari on the menace.

On fighting corruption, Aregbesola also made it clear that the country had a robust law in place for fighting corruption through specialised agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Communion (EFCC) among others.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Maheli babi appreciated the minister for the reception.

He promised that his country would enter into a bilateral cooperation agreement with the Nigerian National Defence College (NDC). (NAN)