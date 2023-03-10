Troops of 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA), Calabar, Cross River State, deployed for Operation Akpakwu have rescued the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs,…

Troops of 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA), Calabar, Cross River State, deployed for Operation Akpakwu have rescued the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Gertrude Njar, from a kidnappers’ den.

In a statement, Capt Dorcas Aluko, spokesperson of the brigade, disclosed this on Wednesday.

The statement reads in part: “Acting on actionable intelligence on the victim’s whereabouts, troops laid a tacit ambush for the kidnappers around Peter Effiong Creek, Messembe, Jebs.

“The gallant troops tactically sprung an ambush to take the kidnappers by surprise while in search of the victim.

Soldiers raid kidnappers’ den, rescue commissioner in C/River

“In the ensuing melee, the criminals abandoned the victim and fled into the creeks.”

She added that the troops were on the trail of the fleeing criminals and that the rescued victim was receiving medical treatment.

Recall that the commissioner was kidnapped on February 1, on Mayne Avenue in Calabar South LGA. (NAN)