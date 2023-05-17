Strike: We’ve not been invited to any meeting with FG – Doctors 

The President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Emeka Orji, says the medical body has not received any invitation for a meeting to resolve…

The President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Emeka Orji, says the medical body has not received any invitation for a meeting to resolve the ongoing warning strike.

NARD began a five-day warning strike on Wednesday (today) and it is expected to last till Monday.

NARD had on 29 April issued a two-week ultimatum to the government to meet its demands or face industrial action.

The resident doctors have been at loggerheads with the Federal Government over poor remuneration, demanding better welfare, among others.

In an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, NARD President said they were ready to resolve the strike but they were not invited for any meeting by the government.

He said, “We are ready to attend any meetings that help us to resolve this issue because like I said before the strike is avoidable and it can still be stopped even though it is a warning strike but we have to see a genuine commitment.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige had on Tuesday in Abuja advised NARD to attend the meeting with the Minister of Health scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

But NARD President said, “We have not received any communication from any ministry inviting us to a meetings whether today (Wednesday) or any other day.”