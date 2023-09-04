Headies 2023: Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, win big in US [Full winners list]

Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy has added another feather to his cap as he won several awards including Best Afrobeats Single of the Year with the song ‘Last Last’ at the recently concluded 16th edition of the Headies award that took place on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre, Atlanta US.
Other stars who shined at the award night themed ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ include Asake who won the highly-coveted ‘Next Rated’ award while also scoring the ‘Album of the Year’ category for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’, and Rema.
Other artistes who won went home with the Headies award including the likes of Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Victony.
See the full list of the winners below:
BEST MALE ARTIST
REMA (Calm Down)
AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR
‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy
DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Rema (Calm Down)
BEST RAP SINGLE
‘Declan Rice’ – ODUMODUBLVCK
BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR
‘Calm Down’ – Director K (Rema)
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
ODUMODUBLVCK
BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
‘Kpe Paso’ – Wande Coal
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
‘Tinko Tinko’ – Obong Jayar
BEST RAP ALBUM
‘Young Preacher’ by Blaqbonez
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
‘Abracadabra’ by Rexxie
BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG
‘Eze Ebube’ – Neon Adejo
SPECIAL RECOGNITION’
Sound Sultan
BEST STREET HOP SINGLE
‘Chance’ – Seyi Vibez
Next Rated Artist:
Asake
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
‘Mr. Money With The Vibez’ by Asake
SONG OF THE YEAR
‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy
BEST COLLABORATION AWARD
WINNER — “Who’s Your Guy” By Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage
WEST AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Black Sheriff