    Entertainment

    Headies 2023: Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, win big in US [Full winners list]

    Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy has added another feather to his cap as he won several awards including Best Afrobeats Single of the Year with…

    Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy has added another feather to his cap as he won several awards including Best Afrobeats Single of the Year with the song ‘Last Last’ at the recently concluded 16th edition of the Headies award that took place on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre, Atlanta US.

    Other stars who shined at the award night themed  ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ include Asake who won the highly-coveted ‘Next Rated’ award while also scoring the ‘Album of the Year’ category for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’, and Rema.

    Other artistes who won went home with the Headies award including the likes of Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Victony.

    See the full list of the winners below:

     

    BEST MALE ARTIST

    REMA (Calm Down)


    AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

    ‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy

    DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Rema (Calm Down)

    BEST RAP SINGLE

    ‘Declan Rice’ – ODUMODUBLVCK

    BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

    ‘Calm Down’ – Director K (Rema)

    ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

    ODUMODUBLVCK
    BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

    ‘Kpe Paso’ – Wande Coal

    BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

    ‘Tinko Tinko’ – Obong Jayar

    BEST RAP ALBUM

    ‘Young Preacher’ by Blaqbonez

    LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

    ‘Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone

    PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

    ‘Abracadabra’ by Rexxie

    BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG

    ‘Eze Ebube’ – Neon Adejo

    SPECIAL RECOGNITION’

    Sound Sultan

    BEST STREET HOP SINGLE

    ‘Chance’ – Seyi Vibez

    Next Rated Artist:

    Asake

    ALBUM OF THE YEAR

    ‘Mr. Money With The Vibez’ by Asake

    SONG OF THE YEAR

    ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy

    BEST COLLABORATION AWARD

    WINNER — “Who’s Your Guy” By Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage

    WEST AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Black Sheriff

