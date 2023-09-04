Headies 2023: Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, win big in US [Full winners list]

Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy has added another feather to his cap as he won several awards including Best Afrobeats Single of the Year with…

Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy has added another feather to his cap as he won several awards including Best Afrobeats Single of the Year with the song ‘Last Last’ at the recently concluded 16th edition of the Headies award that took place on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre, Atlanta US.

Other stars who shined at the award night themed ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ include Asake who won the highly-coveted ‘Next Rated’ award while also scoring the ‘Album of the Year’ category for ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’, and Rema.

Other artistes who won went home with the Headies award including the likes of Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Victony.

See the full list of the winners below:

BEST MALE ARTIST

REMA (Calm Down)



AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

‘Last Last’ – Burna Boy

DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Rema (Calm Down)

BEST RAP SINGLE

‘Declan Rice’ – ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

‘Calm Down’ – Director K (Rema)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

‘Kpe Paso’ – Wande Coal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

‘Tinko Tinko’ – Obong Jayar

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

‘Abracadabra’ by Rexxie

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG

‘Eze Ebube’ – Neon Adejo

SPECIAL RECOGNITION’

Sound Sultan

BEST STREET HOP SINGLE

‘Chance’ – Seyi Vibez

Next Rated Artist:

Asake

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

‘Mr. Money With The Vibez’ by Asake

SONG OF THE YEAR

‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy

BEST COLLABORATION AWARD

WINNER — “Who’s Your Guy” By Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage WEST AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR Black Sheriff

