Navy intercepts N200m cannabis on Lagos waters  

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy attached to NNS BEECROFT have intercepted a large consignment of cannabis sativa on Lagos waters. The drug was being ferried…

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy attached to NNS BEECROFT have intercepted a large consignment of cannabis sativa on Lagos waters.

The drug was being ferried into Nigeria through the nation’s backwaters by suspected smugglers when it reportedly intercepted.

The navy put the street value of the seized drug at over N200 million, adding that the contraband stacked in about 65 sacks was recovered from two locations in Lagos.

It said its officers were able to track the illicit consignment with the aid of Falcon Eye, a state-of-the-art maritime awareness domain facility technology.

NRC suspends workers collecting fares from passengers without tickets

Naira Marley, Sam Larry remanded as Police declare suspect wanted over Mohbad

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Commodore Kolawale Oguntuga, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, said the cannabis was intercepted in Lekki and Badagry areas.

Commodore Oguntuga said the smugglers of the items fled on sighting the naval gunboats on patrol of the areas.

The commander, however, warned the perpetrators to desist or face the wrath of the law.

“With the aid of Falcon Eye, the navy is able to monitor or mount surveillance on the nation’s waters. The navy gunboats are constantly on patrol to ensure that criminals stay away from our waters and make it safe for trade.

“It is also it’s responsibility to defend the integrity of the nation. This we have demonstrated with the seizure of the large consignment of drugs,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...