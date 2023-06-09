Nigeria Equestrian Federation rolls out developmental programmes

…Seeks govt support to propagate horse racing The Nigerian Equestrian Federation has unveiled itself to the world and rolled out critical developmental programmes it said…

…Seeks govt support to propagate horse racing

The Nigerian Equestrian Federation has unveiled itself to the world and rolled out critical developmental programmes it said are aimed at revolutionising the equestrian landscape and propelling Nigeria onto the global stage of excellence in equestrian sports.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Dr. Obiorah Anthony, the Founder/Co-ordinator of the Nigeria Equestrian Federation said the vision is to create access points for youths and adults to get involved in the horse industry and develop a vibrant equestrian community that embodies excellence, inclusivity, and global competitiveness.

He said “today’s event is not just a press conference; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the growth and advancement of equestrian sports in Nigeria and a glimpse into the exciting initiatives that lie ahead.

“From major competitions that will test the mettle of our athletes to comprehensive training programs that will nurture young talents, we are committed to building a solid foundation for equestrian sports in Nigeria.”

Obiorah also disclosed that the federation which was founded on the 9th of December, 2022 has lined up at least three important events in 2023 which will positively engage equestrian enthusiasts across Nigeria.

He said the NEF Equestrian Summer Camp & Clinic for kids and teens which is a 3-day training clinic aimed at boys and girls of all experience levels, from complete beginners to children who are used to horse riding on a regular basis will be held from August 18 to August 20.

Furthermore, he said the NEF Endurance Riding Championship which is a national endurance riding championship opened to general and junior categories, over a distance of 40-160kms will take place on October 21 while induction into the Nigeria Equestrian Federation Hall of Fame, the highest honour awarded within equestrian sports in Nigeria has been slated for December 9.

Obiorah, therefore, said NEF’s aim is to make Nigeria a Hub for equestrian competition in the African continent but maintained that the Federal Government has a crucial role to play.

“Government support is crucial in realizing the above as well as the potential impact of equestrian sports in addressing insecurity and fostering positive social change through Infrastructure Development.

“The government can invest in the development of equestrian infrastructure such as training facilities, stables, riding arenas, and cross-country courses, funding and sponsorship, training and education, policy and regulatory Framework, collaboration and partnerships and promotion and awareness,” he concluded.

