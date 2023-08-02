NIGERIA DAILY: What President Tinubu’s Monday Speech Means For Nigerians

Download Here In the much-anticipated Monday speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation on matters of great importance. With the entire nation eagerly tuned…

In the much-anticipated Monday speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation on matters of great importance. With the entire nation eagerly tuned in, expectations were running high as Nigerians yearned for clarity and reassurance.

The question remains: Did the speech deliver enough to put the nation at ease, or did it leave Nigerians wanting more answers?”

