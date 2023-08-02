✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Podcast | Top Story

    NIGERIA DAILY: What President Tinubu’s Monday Speech Means For Nigerians

    In the much-anticipated Monday speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation on matters of great importance. With the entire nation eagerly tuned…

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
      By Bisola Fatoye

    Download Here

    In the much-anticipated Monday speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed the nation on matters of great importance. With the entire nation eagerly tuned in, expectations were running high as Nigerians yearned for clarity and reassurance.

    The question remains: Did the speech deliver enough to put the nation at ease, or did it leave Nigerians wanting more answers?”

