    NIGERIA DAILY: Issues Around Sanusi And Coronation Hall

    Download Here   The Coronation Hall, a symbol of Kano’s rich royal history, stands tall as a gallery of the esteemed Emirs who have graced…

      By Dana Daniel Zagi

    The Coronation Hall, a symbol of Kano’s rich royal history, stands tall as a gallery of the esteemed Emirs who have graced the throne with wisdom and dedication.

    Emir Sanusi’s image once adorned this prestigious lineage but was removed during his dethronement, the recent reemergence of his picture on this historical mural has left the public speculating on the significance behind the gesture.

