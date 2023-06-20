NIGERIA DAILY: The Threats To 2023 Farming Season In North West

More Podcasts
The vast farm lands in northern Nigeria have laid promises of food security for the country if properly utilized.
NIGERIA DAILY: Owning A Home In Nigeria
NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Are Adjusting To Life After Fuel Subsidy Removal
However, the weight on agriculture for both consumption and a means to grow the economy is reportedly threatened by banditry in the Northwest.
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.