NIGERIA DAILY: How Politics Of Winner Takes It All Weakens Nigeria’s Democracy

Venturing into Politics in Nigeria wouldmean that one has made enough money, as elections are increasingly becoming expensive, running into billions.

Venturing into Politics in Nigeria wouldmean that one has made enough money, as elections are increasingly becoming expensive, running into billions.

NIGERIA DAILY: Significance Of Nigeria’s Democracy Day

NIGERIA DAILY: Are The Pedigrees Of The New Service Chiefs Enough To Judge Their Competence?

The Issue of the winner takes it all persists even with arrays of election petition after elections. In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we discuss how this is weakening our democracy.

