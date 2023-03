Download Here The elections and result collation have been concluded, and the candidate of the ruling APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu has…

Download Here

The elections and result collation have been concluded, and the candidate of the ruling APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner.

NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reasons INEC Cannot Halt Result Collation

THE BEARING: What First Time Voters Should Do On Election Day

What challenges lie ahead of him?

In this episode of our Daily podcast, we will be looking at the challenges the president elect will most likely face on his assumption of office.