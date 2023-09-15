Kebbi assembly passes vote of confidence on Gov Idris

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of Governor Nasir Idris in recognition of his achievements…

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership style of Governor Nasir Idris in recognition of his achievements within the first 100 days in office.

This followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Arewa Constituency in the House of Assembly, Nuraddeen Usman Kangiwa and seconded by Muhammad Garba Bena, representing Danko/Wasagu East Constituency.

While presenting his report on the floor of the house, he called on his colleagues to pass a vote of confidence on the governor based on his leadership style and numerous achievements of his administration in first 100 days in office.

Usman Kangiwa said, “The successes recorded within the 100 days of Dr Idris led administration was a clear testimony of his visionary approach and commitment to developing the state and its citizens.”

In their contributions, the Speaker of the House, Mohammed Usman Zuru, alongside other members of the assembly accepted the motion and considered it as a way of supporting the governor for the “laudable projects” he has embarked upon.

Before adopting the motion, the house called on government officials to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by supporting him in his efforts to develop the state.

