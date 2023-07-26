Nigeria, Benin to streamline multiple charges on transit cargos

The federal government and its Beninese counterpart, on Monday, agreed to streamline the multiple taxation imposed on cargos coming to Nigeria by officials of the…

The federal government and its Beninese counterpart, on Monday, agreed to streamline the multiple taxation imposed on cargos coming to Nigeria by officials of the Benin Republic customs.

Both countries also agreed to harmonize the import prohibition policy to ensure that goods banned in Nigeria would also be banned in Benin.

The move to harmonize and eliminate the multiple tax regime is not unconnected to the outcry by Nigerian importers who claimed that the high charges slammed on Nigeria-bound transit cargos by the government of Benin Republic had made it almost impossible to bring in goods through the Seme land border in Badagry, Lagos State.

The importers claimed that the government of Benin Republic collects about CFA 2 million as charges on a 49ft container as against the CFA 500,000 paid by neighbouring countries to move the same consignment out through their ports.

The Acting Comptroller-General of NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, who led the Nigerian delegation to Cotonou, the capital of Benin Republic on Monday, said some decisions were reached between the two countries.

