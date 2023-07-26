Bauchi gov inaugurates 30 buses

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Tuesday inaugurated 30 new buses to ease the hardship faced by commuters following the removal of subsidy by the federal…

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Tuesday inaugurated 30 new buses to ease the hardship faced by commuters following the removal of subsidy by the federal government.

Speaking during the inauguration at the Yankari Transport Corporation office, the governor disclosed that the intervention was a collaboration with an indigenous firm that procured the buses at the sum of N480 million to be settled at N20 million monthly within two years.

Mohammed said that the state government would also provide a number of public transport including tricycles and commercial motorcycles to create job opportunities for the citizens to address transportation challenges.

The governor added that the move was to create job opportunities and reduce the cost of inter-state transportation which is not affordable to many citizens.

Mohammed who is also a member of the presidential palliatives distribution committee acknowledged that citizens across the country were experiencing difficulties, hence the move to partner with private firms to alleviate the suffering of the people.

