Nigeria/Benin favoured to emerge host of 2027 AFCON

The joint bid by Nigeria and neighbours Republic of Benin has loomed to the forefront in the race for hosting of the 36th edition of Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 as the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will vote on the bids for both 2025 and 2027 today in Cairo.

The meeting will take place at the Cairo Marriott Hotel in Zamalek area of downtown Cairo.

With Morocco virtually guaranteed the honour for the 2025 finals, the joint bid by Nigeria and Republic of Benin is in contest with Senegal, Egypt, Botswana and a tripartite arrangement of Uganda/Kenya/Tanzania for the 2027 event.

Algeria was a strong candidate for the 2027 event until the North African country withdrew from the race yesterday morning.

Guinea was originally selected to host the 2025 finals, but the Guineans fell behind badly in the preparations with infrastructure and other facilities unattended to.

And a new military government in place has not helped the country’s case, and CAF simply withdrew the hosting right from that country.

Nigeria has put forward the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja; Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos; Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna; Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba; Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City and; Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

In the Republic of Benin, the Stade Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou and the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo are listed.

