Media Trust Group, Xinhua News Agency to collaborate on journalists’ training

Media Trust Group and Xinhua News Agency have agreed to deepen their relationship, especially in the area of training for journalists and sharing of video and audio content.

Speaking on Monday when the Chinese organisation paid a visit to the headquarters of the Media Trust Group in Abuja, Group Executive Director, Digital and Editorial, Naziru Mikailu, said the two media organisations would benefit from a better relationship.

“We have been partnering with Xinhua for some years and we have found this partnership to be very valuable.

“There are areas where we can deepen our relationship. we are no longer a newspaper company, we have multiplatform outlets and Xinhua has a diverse area where they work – video, text, photos and now audio.

‘We just launched our radio and I think this area of video and audio is an area we can work to deepen our collaboration,” he said.

Mal Naziru also emphasised the need for Xinhua to facilitate training programmes for Media Trust journalists on the latest innovations in media practice.

“Another area where we need collaboration is in the area of training and exchange programme. Our journalists need more and more training, especially on technical issues because Xinhua has been there for years and is in a better position to share its ideas,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the team lead of the Xinhua News Agency, Li Wenfei, said the agency was open to an improved relationship with Media Trust, calling for a review of the existing Memorandum of Understanding to accommodate the new direction.

He said the agency can design audio programmes tailored towards meeting the needs of Trust Radio.

Wenfei, a Deputy General Director of Xinhua Africa’s regional office, also welcomed the idea of having an exchange programme in place that will allow Media Trust journalists to visit the Xinhua regional office in Kenya while the agency’s journalists also visit Media Trust for a specified period of time.

Also speaking, Gwo Jun, outgoing bureau chief of Xinhua News Agency in Nigeria, said an expanded relationship between the two corporations would help improve revenue.

