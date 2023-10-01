Nigeria @63: Akpabio, Abbas, Barau, others urge Nigerians not to despair

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the country was now on the correct pathway to rediscovery despite its present security and economic challenges, which he…

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the country was now on the correct pathway to rediscovery despite its present security and economic challenges, which he said were temporary and would soon fizzle out.

Akpabio in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, on the occasion of the nation’s 63rd Independence anniversary, said there were many landmarks in the nation’s 63 years to give a sense of optimism for a better tomorrow.

While noting the particular struggles that Nigeria has passed through as a country in the last 63 years, Senator Akpabio said that each country has its unique path with unique challenges it must pass through.

“It is against this background that I call on Nigerians everywhere not to give up hope in the nation,” he said.

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly under his leadership would continue to provide legislations and other parliamentary initiatives to push the country forward.

Also, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, urged Nigerians not to despair, saying the challenges facing the country are surmountable with the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Barau (APC, Kano), in his message to Nigerians on the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, said, “Yes, at 63 we have some challenges facing us as a country, but they are surmountable. We will overcome them. Our country will come out stronger of its present challenges, by God’s grace.

“Let’s continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise his policies and programmes as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda. He has good intentions for the country. We will get it right,” Barau noted in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir.

Joining the calls on organised labour to shelve its planned strike over petrol subsidy removal, the Deputy President of the Senate said there were genuine moves by the government to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, called on Nigerians to keep their hopes alive, saying Nigeria will be great again.

He made the call in a statement congratulating Nigerians as they celebrate the country’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

Abbas, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, called on all citizens and compatriots to keep hope in the country alive, saying that doomsayers and pessimists would soon be disappointed.

He noted that despite the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria, the country, with its abundant human and natural resources still had the prospects and potentials to reclaim its leadership position in the comity of nations.

Speaker Abbas urged the organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve the plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday over issues bothering on welfare.

He said embarking on a nationwide indefinite strike at this time would do the country no good, adding that it would only aggravate the situation at hand.

Also, the leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, appealed to the NLC and TUC to suspend their plan to embark on an indefinite strike in national interest, saying such action would further inflict more pains on Nigerians.

Buhari greets Tinubu, Nigerians

A former president, Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday conveyed his greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the occasion of the 63rd Independence anniversary of the country.

The former president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, noted that Nigeria had continued to inspire the rest of the continent.

He expressed optimism that democracy as a system of government would continue to gain strength.

“On the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary, I send my warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria.

“For 63 years, Nigeria continues to inspire the rest of the continent with the creativity and diversity of its citizens, and now, a long span of democratic rule. I am very optimistic that democracy as a system of government will continue to gain strength, year after year in our country.”

Don’t enthrone leadership that’ll embarrass the country, Atiku tells Nigerians

A former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the talents and doggedness of young Nigerians, who he said had refused to give up on the country in spite of challenges.

Atiku, in his 63rd Independence Day anniversary message to Nigerians, called on the people to tackle the challenge of political leadership, adding, “We must all ensure that the political leadership in the country we call our home is worthy of our pride as a people and not of telling embarrassment.”

The Independence anniversary message, which the former vice president personally signed, also noted that this year’s Independence Day was coming at a time when the country is at a crossroads in many aspects of her national life.

He also called on the people to be prepared to do “their best and pull the country back from this point of uncertainty to a place of common safety.”

Obi, Sanwo-Olu, Mbah preach hope

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 general election, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians not to despair over the agonising situation in the country after 63 years of nationhood, but to remain resolute and hopeful that a new Nigeria is still possible.

He said in a statement he personally signed on Saturday that “even amidst grave uncertainties and apparent hardship Nigerians are experiencing due to persistent leadership failure after 63 years of our nationhood; the situation might be critical, but certainly not hopeless.”

On his part, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his message implored Nigerians to continue to live with one another in love, unity and peace, irrespective of their religious or ethnic differences, adding that all the citizens’ support and encouragement are key for a better and prosperous Nigeria.

The governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, in his message urged Nigerians to work together for the country’s peace and development, saying national interest must always take precedence over every other interest and consideration.

Contributions by: Abdullateef Salau, Balarabe Alkassim, Baba Martins, Abbas Jimoh (Abuja) & Abiodun Alade (Lagos)

