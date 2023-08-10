Niger Junta: We’ll kill Bazoum If military intervenes

Niger’s military junta has said they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt any military intervention to restore his rule. Daily Mail…

Niger’s military junta has said they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt any military intervention to restore his rule.

Daily Mail quoted two Western officials as disclosing this to a top U.S. diplomat.

Earlier on Thursday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered the chief of defense staff committee to immediately activate its standby force.

President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, gave the order while reading the resolution taken at the Extraordinary meeting on the Niger coup in Abuja on Thursday.

Daily Trust had reported how the leaders converged on Abuja to discuss its next line of action after the seven day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Bazoum elapsed without compliance from the junta.

At its meeting, the regional bloc said all efforts to dialogue with the Niger junta have been rejected by coup leaders.

The ECOWAS leaders also condemned the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

According to Daily Mail, a Western military official said representatives of the junta told U.S. Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week.

The Associated Press reported that a U.S. official confirmed that account, also speaking on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Bazoum was ousted on July 26.

On Tuesday, the military junta appointed Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, Niger’s foremost economist and official of the African Development Bank as the prime minister to head the government.

