Niger Gov’t revokes C-of-O of state university

The Niger State Government has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) issued to the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) University in the Suleja area of the state.

The government also revoked the C-of-O issued to other institutions and individuals within government-designated areas across the state.

The dissolution is contained in a statement on Saturday issued by Dr Abdul Hussaini, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Housing.

The statement titled, “Notice of Revocation of C of Os and land allocations within government designated areas across Niger”, said the decision was based on an Executive Order by Gov. Umar Bago.

“All land allocations within government designated areas across the state, including the river basin land at Sabon Wuse, the three arms zone, city centre Minna, the new bypass at Kontagora and forestry lands at Kontagora are hereby revoked.

“Additionally C of Os issued in favour of IBB University at Suleja, Maximum Shelter Suleja, Dumez Suleja, Abuja Steel Extension (Cityscape land) at Dikko and petrol filling station along Keteren Gwari road, Minna are equally revoked.”

It urged the public to contact the lands department of the state Ministry of Lands and Housing for further information concerning the issue. (NAN)

