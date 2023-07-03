Niger Govt dissolves state electoral commission

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger State has dissolved the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC). This is contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the…

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger State has dissolved the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, in Minna on Sunday.

The dissolution, he said, is with effect from May 29.

“Members of the commission are directed to hand over all property of the state government in their possession to the most senior Director with immediate effect,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Niger State House of Assembly had on Sept. 27, 2022, sacked the Chairman of NSIEC, Alhaji Baba Aminu, over alleged misconduct. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...