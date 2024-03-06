Niger gov’t begins recruitment of 1,000 health workers

Niger State Government has said it has commenced recruitment of 1,000 health workers, including doctors, nurses and other health professionals, to boost the manpower strength…

Niger State Government has said it has commenced recruitment of 1,000 health workers, including doctors, nurses and other health professionals, to boost the manpower strength in hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Dr Ibrahim Dangana, made this known during the flag off of the National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs), distribution of mama kits, distribution of ready-to-use-therapeutic-food items and distribution of motorcycles to immunisation facilitators at the Emir’s palace in Minna.

Nigeria’s economy not in distress – Tinubu

Gov Idris swears in sole administrators for Kebbi’s 21 LGs

He said the governor had ordered the lifting of embargo placed on recruitment of healthcare workers by the last administration in the state, adding that the government was strengthening all policies regarding the staff promotion, study leave and welfare of healthcare workers to make the environment conducive for them to stay in the state.