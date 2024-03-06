✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gov Idris swears in sole administrators for Kebbi’s 21 LGs

Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State on Tuesday swore in sole administrators for the 21 local government areas of the state. The sole administrators were…

Gov Nasiru Idris
    By Ismail Adebayo

Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State on Tuesday swore in sole administrators for the 21 local government areas of the state.

The sole administrators were appointed following the expiration of the tenure of the elected chairmen on February 5.

Governor Idris charged them to be closer to their people and ensure they delivered dividends of democracy to them to justify the APC campaign promises to the people of the state.

He said, “The era of staying at the state capital is over; you must stay with your people in your local government areas.”

 

