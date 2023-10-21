… Niger gov says climate affecting security of North

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has said that the effects of climate change were pushing the frontiers of insecurity facing states in the…

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has said that the effects of climate change were pushing the frontiers of insecurity facing states in the North and advised journalists to concentrate and report more on climate change and its effects rather than over-concentrating on reporting politics.

He made the call while speaking at a retreat organised for journalists covering the House of Representatives in Minna with the theme “The role of media in mainstreaming climate change policies.”

Bago, who was represented by his deputy, Yakubu Garba, said the retreat could not have come at a better time since it precedes the first Green Economy Summit in Nigeria to be hosted by Niger State in a few days.

He however noted that the essence of the summit would be defeated if the discussions and resolutions arrived at during the summit were not conveyed to the public by the media.

Governor Bago said, “Climate change is one of the biggest problems confronting nations today. In Nigeria, it is a matter of concern to governments and experts because it is happening at a very frightening level.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...