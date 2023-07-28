Niger coup: Tinubu hosts ECOWAS special meeting

Listen To Trust Radio Live The Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will host a special meeting…

The Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30th in Abuja, following the coup in Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

He said President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday July 26, 2023, condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.

Presidential spokesman added that US Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in separate telephone calls Thursday evening with President Tinubu affirmed the support of the US and UN for the position taken by ECOWAS and the Nigerian leader to restore constitutional order in Niger.

